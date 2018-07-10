Armenia’s Velvet Revolution to be presented at history museum
YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The History Museum of Armenia will soon unveil a gallery dedicated to the Velvet Revolution of Armenia, culture minister Lilit Makunts said on Facebook.
She said that a working group will contact the director of the museum on Monday and that the gallery will be opened within five days.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
