Purpose of upcoming meeting with Azeri counterpart is to maintain dynamics of negotiations, says Armenian FM

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says the purpose of his upcoming meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov is to maintain the dynamics of the negotiations.

Asked by reporters today before the Cabinet meeting if a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders can be expected, Mnatsakanyan replied: “We can first of all expect our meeting, the purpose of which is to maintain the dynamics of the negotiations,” he said.

The meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs is planned for tomorrow in Brussels.

