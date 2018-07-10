Etchmiatsin police remove protesters from Armenian Church HQ

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Etchmiatsin police officers have removed the protesters who had breached into the headquarters of the Armenian Church and were carrying out a sit-in for several days, which prompted the Church to express concern on why law enforcement agencies were idle over the situation.

In a statement, police said a danger of possible clashes existed and that’s why officers removed the protesters in the morning of July 10.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan