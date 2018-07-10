LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-07-18

LONDON, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.24% to $2106.00, copper price down by 0.16% to $6385.00, lead price down by 0.25% to $2364.00, nickel price down by 1.30% to $14070.00, tin price down by 0.31% to $19450.00, zinc price down by 0.55% to $2698.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 1.03% to $73250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.