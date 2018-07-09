Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Brendan Rodgers, head coach of the Scottish Premiership club Celtic, former manager of Liverpool, talked about Armenian national football team captain, London’s Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with reporters, Rodgers was asked that when he was the head coach of the Liverpool, he was interested in the services of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. “Yes, I have talked to Mkhitaryan in 2014 and we had quite a long talk. At that time he was not physically ready for playing at the Premier League and decided to move to the Borussia Dortmund. He is a perfect football player, fast, technically rich and very talented”.

