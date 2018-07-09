Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-07-18

YEREVAN, 9 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.56 drams to 482.61 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.43 drams to 568.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.69 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.37 drams to 643.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 24.93 drams to 19478.35 drams. Silver price up by 0.41 drams to 248.18 drams. Platinum price down by 131.60 drams to 13002.63 drams.