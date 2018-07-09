New Mayor of Yerevan must be elected no later than within a month: Procedure of holding snap elections

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. On July 9 Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan resigned.

Armenpress presents the procedure of holding snap elections of the Mayor.

The snap elections of the Mayor are being held within a timeframe set by the City Council, but no later than within a month.

During the snap elections, the right to nominate candidates for the Mayor belongs to the City Council’s factions.

The City Council members are voting at the snap elections. Each member of the Council has a right to one vote. If one candidate is nominated, he/she is elected Mayor if the number of votes in favor is more than the number of votes against.

During the past weeks protests were being held outside the Yerevan City Hall demanding Mayor Taron Margaryan’s resignation. Taron Margaryan was serving as Mayor of Yerevan since 2011.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan