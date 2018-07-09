President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s minister of sports and youth affairs

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 9 received Armenia’s minister of sports and youth affairs Levon Vahradyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the respective field were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Artsakh’s minister of education, science and sports Narine Aghabalyan, as well as other officials.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan