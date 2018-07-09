President Sarkissian receives Iranian delegation led by energy minister

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on July 9 received the delegation of Iran led by minister of energy Reza Ardakanian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, President Sarkissian praised the dynamically developing relations, high-level political dialogue and cooperation agenda with neighbor and friendly Iran.

In his turn the Iranian minister conveyed to the President the warm greetings of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on the Armenian-Iranian economic agenda, attached importance to the effective implementation of the ongoing joint programs. They agreed that the interim agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) creates new opportunities for implementing multiple programs.

