Artsakh FM holds meeting with Armenia’s justice minister

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. On July 9, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with minister of Justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of inter-agency cooperation in presenting and defending the interests of the citizens of Artsakh in specialized international structures. In this context, Masis Mayilian and Artak Zeynalyan discussed the current cases at the European Court of Human Rights.

The ministers also exchanged views on the development of the contractual-legal basis in the relations between the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia.

Minister of justice of the Republic of Artsakh Ararat Daniyelyan also participated in the meeting.

