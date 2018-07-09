Defense ministry to make decisions on allocations to Yerkrapah Volunteer Union after the end of criminal case

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry will make decisions on the allocations provided to the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union only after the end of the criminal case launched against former chairman of the Union Manvel Grigoryan, Defense minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“I am convinced that we will have a picture after the end of the criminal case which will enable to make decisions on the allocations at the ministry. We are waiting for the end of the criminal case”, he said.

He said if the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union manages to change and assist the defense ministry in a more professionalized way and the strengthening of the Army-society ties, they will assist that structure.

Former chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union Manvel Grigoryan is remanded in custody in charges of illegal possession of firearms, as well as embezzlement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan