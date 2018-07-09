Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

PM Pashinyan’s son conscripted to Artsakh without participating in draw  


YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son, Ashot Pashinyan, was conscripted into the Defense Army of Artsakh without participating in the draw, in accordance with his request, reports Armenpress.

In accordance with the law on Military Service and Status of Serviceman, Ashot Pashinyan wished to be stationed in Artsakh during the military service. He has been stationed for service in one of the military units of the Defense Army with the most difficult conditions.

