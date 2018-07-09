Deputy PM Avinyan to participate in seminar in London on topic of investing in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on July 14 will participate in the second ‘Armenians in Finance – AIF’ seminar in London, Mikayel Nahapetyan – assistant to the deputy PM, told Armenpress.

The event aims at gathering the professional financieries of Armenians across the world and creating an integrated community. In addition to the deputy PM, the seminar will also be attended by AGBU Armenia executive director Talar Ghazanchian, RWZ foundation’s philanthropist partner Pierre Gurdjian, FAST founding director Armen Orujyan and Granatus Ventures founder and managing partner Manuk Hergnyan.

Forums will be held on financial topic. In particular, on the sidelines of the topic “Investments in Armenia”, the current business and investment environment of Armenia, why and how to finance the Armenian businessmen, improve the investment field and etc. will be discussed.

