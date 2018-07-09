Defense minister confirms information on participation of police troops in combat duty

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The police troops will also be involved in the combat duty, Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters and assured that the situation in the border is under control from all sides, reports Armenpress.

“The situation in the border is under control both in the direction of Artsakh, Nakhichevan and northern direction. A necessity emerged for the police forces also to be involved in the combat duty”, the minister said.

He stated that information on the number of police forces will be provided later.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan