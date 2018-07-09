Yerevan Mayor meets with City Council’s RPA faction members

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan met with members of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction of the City Council and thanked them for the joint work, Roza Sirunyan – member of the City Council from the RPA faction, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“He just thanked for the joint work”, she said. Asked whether there were highlights on resignation in the Mayor’s remarks, Roza Sirunyan said no.

“I cannot say anything else. If there is some information on his resignation, you will know it sooner than me”, she said.

Roza Sirunyan said during these years Taron Margaryan did a lot for Yerevan. According to her, even if the Mayor resigns, he still will remain a citizen who will think about Yerevan. The reporters asked Sirunyan to comment on the video released on the internet which tells about the property of Taron Margaryan.

“I cannot say anything, I don’t know anything. In any case, each person is responsible for his actions”, she said.

Today some media outlets reported that Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan has resigned, but this information has not been officially confirmed yet.

