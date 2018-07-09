Supreme Spiritual Council to convene congress in Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on July 10

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The congress of the Supreme Spiritual Council will be convened at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on July 10 to discuss the recent developments, Priest Vahram Melikyan, director of the press service of the Mother See, told Armenpress.

Asked whether it’s an extraordinary session, he said representatives of Armenian dioceses abroad are in Armenia on the sidelines of the pan-Armenian youth meeting, some of them are also members of the Supreme Spiritual Council. “Therefore a decision was made to convene a congress of the Supreme Spiritual Council”, he said.

Priest Vahram Melikyan confirmed that the protesting citizens are still in the territory of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. Asked whether the Church takes any steps, he said at the moment the Church doesn’t take any action.

Earlier on July 6 protesters entered the headquarters of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin demanding the resignation of Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II. They were acting in an unacceptable manner.

“They are unable to listen to the calls of clergymen to stop such unacceptable and condemnable behavior”, Priest Vahram Melikyan said on Facebook. The protesters are still in the area and even have installed tents across the Church.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan