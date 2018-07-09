PM Pashinyan assures all those who didn’t properly implement their tasks in military units will be held accountable

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assures that all those who didn’t properly implement their tasks in the military units will be held accountable, reports Armenpress.

“We have received different information. In some military units the situation is good, but some face problems. Discussions are underway in connection with several military units, and there will be personnel solutions. All those who didn’t properly fulfill their tasks, will be held accountable”, PM Pashinyan said during the visit to Yerevan’s Central military commissariat, commenting on the clothing and other issues during the military service.

He said from the very first day the General Staff reported him that there are no problems with the delivery. And as there are no delivery problems, therefore, the issue is at the implementation stage.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan