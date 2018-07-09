Newly opened Swiss bank busted in Armenia for unlicensed operation

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia has issued a statement regarding Swissquote Bank – a Swiss bank which launched its operations in Armenia recently through Financial Trading House (FTH) or the Robert and Co LLC.

The Central Bank said that Swissquote Bank has no license to carry out any financial or banking activities in Armenia.

The Central Bank said that Financial Trading House or Robert and Co LLC aren’t licensed thus they don’t have the right to represent, advertise, promote or mediate the Swissquote Bank anyhow.

It said that any financial transaction of the abovementioned companies from Armenia with the bank are likely to be illegal.

FTH director Angin Ghukasyan told ARMENPRESS she is heading to the Central Bank for a meeting and will provide a comment later.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan