Former President Robert Kocharyan to appear for March 1 questioning not earlier than July 25 – head of office says

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will visit the Special Investigative Service for questioning not earlier than July 25, head of Kocharyan’s office Viktor Soghomonyan told reporters.

Robert Kocharyan has been summoned for questioning as a witness by authorities earlier in July over the March 1, 2008 case.

Soghomonyan said that Kocharyan is abroad and he will return not earlier than July 25.

He said Robert Kocharyan is ready to answer the investigator’s questions after returning to Yerevan. “At the same time, if necessary conditions appear before July 25, President Kocharyan is ready to answer written questions through writing or other means of communication,” he said.

Mass protests erupted in Yerevan after the presidential election in 2008, when Robert Kocharyan was re-elected to a second term. Subsequent clashes between protesters and security forces claimed several lives on both sides.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan