Ethnic Armenian blogger goes unnoticed by Azerbaijani “intelligence” agencies, travels to Ganja and visits antebellum home of parents

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prominent tourism blogger Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli citizens who came under international media spotlight for being arrested in Belarus and extradited to Azerbaijan after Baku issued an arrest warrant for his “unauthorized visit” to Artsakh, posted a video on his Facebook page where a man, presenting himself to be Armenians, tells how he was able to visit Azerbaijan on a Belarusian passport.

“The Armenians with a Belarusian passport who was able to arrive in Azerbaijan and reach his parents’ home in Ganja (Kirovabad)”, Lapshin said.

Lapshin said that Azerbaijan bans the entry of ethnic Armenians based on its racist policy.

Speaking about the parents of the man, he said that Armenians fled Ganja during the Karabakh war and their homes were taken by Azerbaijanis. Lapshin notes that Azerbaijani security forces failed to notice the ethnicity of the young man and he was able to film the coverage and return home.

“His short film shows the poverty, evilness, horrible Armenophobia and the nationwide spy-mania in Azerbaijan. The man later went to Armenia and Karabakh,” he said.

He says that the blogger took great risk by doing the coverage in Azerbaijan, because simply walking in Ganja or asking about the homes of Armenians could have led to his murder or arrest.

“We expect an addition to the honorary list, the black list of Azerbaijan,” Lapshin joked.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan