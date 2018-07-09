Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

UNCONFIRMED REPORT: Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigns


YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. According to unconfirmed reports Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan has resigned.

Taron Margaryan, the son of the late Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan, serves as Mayor of Yerevan since 2011.

He is a member of the Republican Party of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




