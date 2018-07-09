Kim Jong Un’s private jet spotted in Vladivostok airport

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The private jet of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been spotted in the airport of Vladivostok, Russia, according to South Korean media.

Yonhap news agency said the plane remained at the airport for three hours before taking off.

It is unclear if Kim was aboard the plane, the report said.

Yonhap said the plane might have been carrying North Korean officials who were preparing for the upcoming September Eastern Economic Conference.

Earlier Russian FM Sergey Lavrov invited Kim Jong Un to visit Russia during his North Korea visit. Later Russia said that the North Korean leader is invited to the conference in Vladivostok. Pyongyang hasn’t yet given an official response.

