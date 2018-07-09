Investments from Argentine-Armenians to be boosted, says Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeitia

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Argentina in Armenia is ready to assist Argentine people in making investments in Armenia, Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeitia told a press conference in Yerevan today. He said that Argentine-Armenians are very active in making investments in Armenia. He said that prominent businessman Eduardo Eurnekian is implementing new projects in the country too.

“We know that the building formerly housing the foreign ministry has been acquired and a business center is planned to be built there. Argentine-Armenians are also investing in Tavush, emphasizing greenhouse businesses. Nearly 120 greenhouses have already been constructed. There is an important trend that the donations of Argentine-Armenians will be transformed into investments. It is expected that these investments will be more intensive,” the Ambassador said.

Speaking about the embassy’s activities, the Ambassador said that it operates in several directions – politics, economy, culture, consular activities.

“The relations of the two countries in the political direction are on a high level. Dialogue exists, both countries support each other in international organizations. In the economic level the embassy assists Argentine investors, commercial events are being organized. Two commercial events of Argentine production are planned to take place soon. We actively work with the Armenian government, especially related to agricultural sector, Argentina is focused on this direction, there is much to do here,” he said.

He said that Argentine film and tango festivals are also being organized in Armenia. He said they are working to also encompass Shirak and Tavush in the festivals, in addition to Yerevan.

Speaking about the latest domestic developments in Armenia, the Argentine Ambassador said what happened was the expression of the society’s demand.

“Any change brings along new expectations. An expectation of new changes can be felt among Argentine-Armenians. All Armenians, who due to difficult times reached Argentina, their sons and grandsons are closely tied with Armenia. Many of them come to Armenia, make investments and donations, they are ready to support Armenia’s development even more. We hope that this readiness will be active,” the Ambassador said.

