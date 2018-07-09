President of Artsakh, Lebanese Gardenia Grain D’or founder discuss business projects

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting with Lebanese businessmen Nicolas Abou Fayssal, founder of Gardenia Grain D’or.

Sahakyan’s office said they discussed issues related to implementation of several projects.

The president said that they pay special attention to the development of economic partnership with Lebanon, and stressed that sufficient conditions exist for cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan