Sarkissian congratulates Colombia’s President-elect Iván Duque Márquez on election victory


YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Colombia’s President-elect Iván Duque Márquez on winning the election.

“I cordially congratulate you on being elected as president of the Republic of Colombia, wishing good luck and achievements in your responsible mission.

I am sure that through joint work it will be possible to boost the bilateral Armenian-Colombian relations for the benefit of our peoples’ welfare,” the Armenian president said in a cable, according to his office.

