Pashinyan’s son enlisted to military service

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son Ashot is being enlisted to the armed forces for mandatory military service on July 9.

The PM’s spouse, Anna Hakobyan, has come to the military station to see her son off.

Earlier Ashot Pashinyan had said that he has submitted a request to be stationed in Artsakh during his service.

