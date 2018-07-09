Yerkrapah Volunteers Union to convene congress in September to choose new president after ousting Manvel Grigoryan

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Yerkrapah Volunteer Union will convene its congress in early September, vice president of the union Hamlet Hayrapetyan said. He said that the congress is being delayed due to financial issues.

Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, the retired general who is remanded in custody pending trial on embezzlement charges, served as president of the union until its board ousted him after his arrest.

Hayrapetyan was referring to the freezing of assets by law enforcement agencies amid an ongoing investigation into Manvel Grigoryan’s alleged crimes when he said “financial issues”.

He said that it was his decision to nominate the candidacy of Aram Sargsyan as president of the union. “Aram Sargsyan said if the congress makes such decision he won’t reject it”. Aram Sargsyan is the youngest brother of late Vazgen Sargsyan, the assassinated Prime Minister of Armenia. Aram Sargsyan himself served as Prime Minister for a brief period of time some 18 years ago. He currently serves as a Member of Parliament.

Hayrapetyan denied rumors that HHK lawmaker, former general Seyran Saroyan and former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan have also been nominated for the position.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan