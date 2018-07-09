Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Brussels July 11

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will have his first official meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov on July 11 in Brussels, Belgium, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry said that the meeting is initiated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Mnatsakanyan was appointed foreign minister of Armenia on May 12.

