Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Brussels July 11


YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will have his first official meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov on July 11 in Brussels, Belgium, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry said that the meeting is initiated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Mnatsakanyan was appointed foreign minister of Armenia on May 12.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration