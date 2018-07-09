OSCE to monitor Artsakh-Azerbaijan ceasefire regime

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. An OSCE mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, specifically on the Akna-Barda road section, Artsakh’s foreign ministry said.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan