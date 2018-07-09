24 dead, more than 100 injured in Turkey train derailment

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. 24 are dead and 124 are hospitalized after a passenger train derailed in Turkey’s Tekirdag province, local media said.

The fatalities include children, according to reports.

The governor of Tekirdag, a province 120km west of Istanbul, blamed the heavy rainfalls for the derailment.

Gov. Mehmet Ceylan said the victims have been airlifted from the site.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said he had received information from the ministers of transport and interior about the accident, and had sent condolences for those killed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan