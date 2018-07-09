PM Pashinyan attends Golden Apricot grand opening, Legends Match in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan attended the grand opening of the 15th Golden Apricot International Yerevan Film Festival in the capital’s Aram Khachaturian concert hall.
Later in the day, the PM attended the Legends Match in Yerevan – an exhibition football match featuring retired legendary players from Latin America and Europe.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
