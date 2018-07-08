Europe defeats Latin America in Yerevan all-star exhibition football match

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Europe vs. Latin America exhibition game featuring retired football stars Youri Djorkaeff, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Figo, Batistuta and many others ended 5:2 with Europe’s victory.

“It was a great match. Both teams did their best. I would like to thank everyone for the wonderful reception,” Argentine football legend Gabriel Batistuta said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Security chief Arthur Vanetsyan were among the audience following the match from the second half.

The match was dubbed “The Legends Match”.

The Armenian PM was later seen greeting and shaking hands with Ronaldo.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan