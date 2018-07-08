Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

Europe defeats Latin America in Yerevan all-star exhibition football match


YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Europe vs. Latin America exhibition game featuring retired football stars Youri Djorkaeff, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Figo, Batistuta and many others ended 5:2 with Europe’s victory.

“It was a great match. Both teams did their best. I would like to thank everyone for the wonderful reception,” Argentine football legend Gabriel Batistuta said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Security chief Arthur Vanetsyan were among the audience following the match from the second half.

The match was dubbed “The Legends Match”.

The Armenian PM was later seen greeting and shaking hands with Ronaldo.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration