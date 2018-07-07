President takes part in Youth Forum, hails “Young Armenia”

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian participated at the 3rd Youth Forum of the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs. The forum was titled Democracy, Security and Foreign Policy.

In his remarks, the president talked about the changes in Armenia, prospects of development and shared his experience with graduates of the institute.

Speaking about the many slogans which are used to describe the changes in Armenia, the president said that the best one is Young Armenia. “Not just because young people were mostly participating, but because youth is the faith for the future,” he said. “Young is the man who is at the doorstep of his life, and all roads of life are open for him. Now, all opportunities are open for our country too, and we must choose the way up”.

As one of his priorities, the president mentioned shaping the presidential culture in the parliamentary republic.

The president also touched upon the significance of the constitution, and praised the settlement of the recent events within the constitution.

“The constitution is the fundamental law, and if changes and developments should happen in the country, they should happen within it,” he said.

