US Ambassador praises Pashinyan’s will for holding fair and legal elections

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The United States is willing to assist Armenia in holding legal and fair elections, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told the Voice of America.

The Ambassador said that the upcoming significant event for the Armenian people and the American people who support Armenia are elections, which is the priority as stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We agree that legal and fair elections are necessary, and that they must be held as soon as possible and be duly organized. This is indeed a priority event. We want to help, support this process,” he said.

The US Ambassador mentioned that he is aware that Armenia’s friends in the EU also want to assist Armenia in both supporting the new electoral process and strengthening the Central Electoral Commission. “We have publicly said that it needs to be strengthened in order to be able to investigate violation reports,” he said, adding that they are focused on the elections as a next important step. “I am happy that the Prime Minister is equally focused on it,” he said.

Speaking about the Armenian government’s steps in combating corruption, he said that first of all it is the Armenian citizens who should judge it, it is they who must decide as to what extent the government is settling the issues correctly.

“I can say that the government’s message that this is a new chapter was very powerful and very effective. They have signaled that they want to have a new look at corruption cases, but I believe that it is more important to strengthen new structures, new laws, which will ensure the fairness of the system, will ensure that the corruption problem is overcome in a systematic way. This is really very important,” he said.

The US Ambassador said that the issue of providing greater assistance for combating corruption through the USAID and other programs is under discussion, in order for corruption to be ruled out long-term. The issue is also actively under discussion with the Armenian government, he said.

