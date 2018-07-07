Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

Azerbaijan commits 155 individual ceasefire violations in Artsakh in one week


YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan made over 155 individual ceasefire violations in the Artsakh line of contact over the week ( July 1 – July 7 ), the ministry of defense of Artsakh said.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani troops used various caliber firearms to fire more than 1500 rounds at Artsakh positions.

“The Defense Army [Artsakh] continues to be in control of the tactical-strategic situation and takes necessary steps for reliable organization of protection of combat positions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration