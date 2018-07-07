Azerbaijan commits 155 individual ceasefire violations in Artsakh in one week

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan made over 155 individual ceasefire violations in the Artsakh line of contact over the week ( July 1 – July 7 ), the ministry of defense of Artsakh said.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani troops used various caliber firearms to fire more than 1500 rounds at Artsakh positions.

“The Defense Army [Artsakh] continues to be in control of the tactical-strategic situation and takes necessary steps for reliable organization of protection of combat positions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan