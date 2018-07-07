At least 35 dead, 50 missing in Japan rainfalls
YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from heavy rains across a wide swath of western Japan rose to at least 35 by early Saturday evening as downpours triggered mudslides and flooding smashed homes and swept away cars, The Japan Times reports.
As of 6:00 p.m. Saturday, public broadcaster NHK had put the death toll at 38.
At least 50 people remained missing, according to the Meteorological Agency.
50,000 troops are deployed for search and rescue operations.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
