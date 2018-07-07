Cenbank briefs PM on economic growth forecasts, tax reforms

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Cabinet members were briefed on a number of studies, economic growth forecasts, main fiscal directions, financial stability prospects, tax reform and subsequent macroeconomic consequences and reforms of the public administration system conducted by the Central Bank. The briefing took place in the Central Bank’s research facility in Dilijan.

