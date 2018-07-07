NK conflict must be settled exclusively through peaceful talks, says Armenian president

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. A revolution took place, because you have changed, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian told young participants of the Democracy, Security and Foreign Policy forum on July 7.

“The people who are walking the streets today are different from the people who walked the streets months earlier. One must be blind not to see that there is hope and faith for the future in their eyes,” the president said.

The president was the guest at the 3rd forum’s session of the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs.

At the beginning, the president touched upon the changes which took place in Armenia and attached importance to the role of the youth in them.

“There are different headlines – Velvet Revolution, New Armenia, but the best description is Young Armenia, because this all contains the idea of youth, which is faith for the future,” Sarkissian said.

At a subsequent Q&A, the president said he sees the solution of the NK conflict exclusively in a peaceful way.

“Solutions by force are unacceptable in the Artsakh settlement issue. Any solution by force will be tragic for all sides. The only way for settlement are peaceful talks,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan