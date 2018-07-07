Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

Catholicos Garegin II visits border troops


YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Church has visited military positions of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Nakhijevan border section, the Mother See said.

The Catholicos paid the visit to bless and encourage the troops.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




