Long awaited, highly anticipated showers to cool off summer heat in Armenia for a bit
YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists forecast brief showers and thunderstorms in Armenia on July 7 and July 8 after midday. The high temperatures will drop 2-3 degrees over the weekend, but will rise again after a few days.
Clear weather is expected July 9 to July 12.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
