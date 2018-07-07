Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

Long awaited, highly anticipated showers to cool off summer heat in Armenia for a bit


YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists forecast brief showers and thunderstorms in Armenia on July 7 and July 8 after midday. The high temperatures will drop 2-3 degrees over the weekend, but will rise again after a few days.

Clear weather is expected July 9 to July 12.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




