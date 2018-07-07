Armenian Church offers rare public viewing of Holy Lance at Mother See

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Holy Lance of the Armenian Church has been put on display for public view at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin at the blessing of Catholicos Garegin II.

The move comes after a bizarre controversy emerged around the relic.

The Holy Lance will be available for public viewing until the end of the evening mass.

An ancient Armenian manuscript mentions that the Holy Lance, also known as Holy Spear, or Holy Geghard in Armenian, has been brought to Armenia by the Apostle Thaddeus.

The Holy Lance is the lance that pierced the side of Jesus as he hung on the cross.

There are several relics which are claimed to be the Holy Lance or parts of it, including one in Rome and one in Vienna.

