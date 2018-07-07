LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-18

LONDON, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.05% to $2101.00, copper price down by 1.07% to $6395.00, lead price down by 0.25% to $2370.00, nickel price up by 0.39% to $14255.00, tin price down by 1.09% to $19510.00, zinc price down by 1.15% to $2713.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $72500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.