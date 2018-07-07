Armenian Mayor, brother, face assault and disturbances charges

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Shortly after the Mayor of Masis was remanded into custody yesterday, the court approved a motion to also remand the Mayor’s brother, Gor Hambardzumyan, into custody, the investigative committee said.

The Mayor and his brother are suspected in assaulting demonstrators earlier in April, when mass protests were underway in the country.

Amid the ongoing investigation, the mayor was previously arrested and later released without charges.

But the investigative committee has said that new evidence came up in the probe and the Mayor is charged for organizing riots and assault.

His brother is charged with two counts of misdemeanor, disturbing public order and assault.

