PM Pashinyan holds meeting with CIS’s Sergei Lebedev

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting today with Sergei Lebedev, president of the CIS executive committee and executive secretary.

At the meeting the PM attached importance to further development of cooperation in various fields between CIS member countries and mentioned that the Armenian government is ready to continue active cooperate within the CIS, the government’s press service said.

The Armenian PM welcomed the initiative on declaring Goris as the CIS cultural capital and expressed certainty that the upcoming events will contribute to expanding and deepening of cultural ties between CIS states.

Lebedev highly valued Armenia’s involvement in the organization’s activities and efficient cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan