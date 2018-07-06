Mayor of Masis wanted by law enforcement in suspicion of assault
YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Amid an ongoing investigation into a suspected assault, Mayor of the Armenian town of Masis Davit Hambardzumyan has been declared wanted on new charges.
His brother is also charged in the case which goes back to April 22 when the mayor is suspected in assaulting protesters.
The mayor was earlier arrested but subsequently released a short time after for the same incident.
The investigative committee said that a court has approved a motion to remand the mayor into custody.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
