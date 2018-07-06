Armenian defense minister visits southwestern border

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan visited military posts of the southwestern section of the state border with Azerbaijan on July 6.

The minister was briefed on the tactical situation by the command of the base, who also informed about the ongoing engineering works and issues concerning the rear.

Emphasizing that Armenia doesn’t have the desire to escalate the situation in the Nakhijevan section of the border, the minister gave corresponding orders and instructions to the command relating to maintaining alertness and taking appropriate actions in the event of an enemy activeness.

Several servicemen were awarded for excellent service by the minister.

Later the minister visited the Sisian Medical Center, where he met with the staff of the facility and discussed issues relating to the combination and harmonious functioning of the civilian and military hospital.

The minister also visited the Zangezur garrison hospital and viewed the facility. At the end of the visit, minister Tonoyan chaired a consultation with the participation of local officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan