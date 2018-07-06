YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia must get rid of mining because it is damaging the nature and the entire country, Armenian-American rock musician Serj Tankian says.

The SOAD frontman was talking to reporters in Yerevan about the highly publicized Amulsar gold mine, the current protests around its operation and the mining industry in general.

Tankian claims that mining is dangerous for the country in terms of nature protection.

“As a business, the mining industry is already outdated and smarter, green actions must be found for the country,” Tankian said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan