Armenian embassy in Netherlands willing to assist cooperation with Europol in law enforcement sector, says Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Garegin Melkonyan had a meeting July 5 with Executive Director of Europol Catherine De Bolle in the headquarters of the organization in the Haauge, the foreign ministry said.

The Ambassador congratulated De Bolle on assuming office in May of this year and wished productive work.

The Ambassador said he hopes that an efficient cooperation between Armenia and Europol will be possible during the tenure of De Bolle.

Melkonyan mentioned that the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands is ready to support the Armenia-Europol cooperation in the law enforcement sector. In this context the Ambassador touched upon the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda and steps for development of the current legal-contractual relations.

Catherine De Bolle thanked for the congratulations and stressed that deepening of ties with foreign partners is of important significance for Europol. She presented certain processes relating to EU foreign relations and Europol in the law enforcement field.

The sides also touched upon other issues related to Europol and agreed to continue discussions for developing cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan