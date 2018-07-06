Kazakh capital maintains good relations with Yerevan, says Astana Mayor

ASTANA, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 1000 Armenians live in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, mayor Asset Issekeshev said. The Mayor of Astana says he wants Armenians to have more often participation in events of the city and visit it frequently.

“Several Armenians are famous in Astana. We maintain good relations with Yerevan and other Armenian cities. We have planned to hold Days of Astana and Yerevan this year and next year, as well as mutual visits of cultural delegations. Certainly I want Armenians to have greater participation in events and frequently visit Astana,” the Mayor said.

He said that Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s policy of peace and agreement between nations remains priority.

“He has created an assembly of various nations residing in Kazakhstan, which is entitled to influence Members of Parliament. The assembly gathers once a year with representatives of all peoples,” he said.

He said that Astana has a similar city assembly due to a great multi-ethnic population.

“We gather frequently to discuss pressing issues. Peace and agreement is very important for us, that is why we celebrate all holidays of peoples,” he said.

