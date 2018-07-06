TUMO programmer appointed deputy minister of Diaspora

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointment Aramayis Grigoryan to serve as deputy minister of Diaspora.

Aramayis Grigoryan is a Web Content Developer at TUMO Center of Creative Technologies.

The PM also sacked Armen Mirzoyan as secretary general of the food safety inspectorate and Levon Khalikyan as head of the market control inspectorate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan